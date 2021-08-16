See All Podiatrists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (80)
Map Pin Small Terre Haute, IN
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM

Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.

Dr. Kleinman works at Union Associates & Physicians in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
4.4 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Kleinman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uap Clinic Bone and Joint
    1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0564
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr Kleinman
    3760 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 234-3558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinman?

    Aug 16, 2021
    Dr. Kleinman is by far the best podiatrist. He is knowledgeable and caring about your foot problems. His bed side manner is superb ! He is not one of those snobby doctor's !! My sister and I both have had surgeries by him. He's great ! I wouldn't go to see anyone else.
    J — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kleinman to family and friends

    Dr. Kleinman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kleinman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM.

    About Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003831538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westview Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Foot Surgeons, East Cleveland, Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinman works at Union Associates & Physicians in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kleinman’s profile.

    Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.