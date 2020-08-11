Dr. Riegelhaupt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Steven Lamm M.d.;p.c12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 235-1493
There is such a thing as a dream doctor. He is called Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt. I have been seeing Dr. Riegelhaupt for the past several years, and I have never come across this level of bedside manners, thoroughness and devotion to one's work. When Dr. Riegelhaupt sees me I am always amazed by how he makes me feel: as if I am his dearest patient, his sole focus of the day, and that he is truly and genuinely interested to know everything about my health, and state of mind as a whole. When I come to an annual exam, this could easily be an hour-long appointment, never rushed, and with practical suggestions for better health and lifestyle habits. Recently, my husband and I found out that Dr. Riegelhaupt is moving to work only as a concierge medicine doctor and will not accept our insurance anymore. This was the easiest investment we said yes to. It was clear as a day to us that wherever he goes, we are not looking for another doctor. We have the best one already and we follow him no m
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
