Dr. Elliot Yoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Yoo, MD
Dr. Elliot Yoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
Providence Comprehensive Pain Service507 NE 47th Ave Ste 102D, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-6168
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elliot Yoo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508123944
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
