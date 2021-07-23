Dr. Kozin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott Kozin, MD
Overview of Dr. Elliott Kozin, MD
Dr. Elliott Kozin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kozin's Office Locations
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very good Doctor! He gave me insight to my diagnosis. I recommend seeing Dr. Kozin
About Dr. Elliott Kozin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013200740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozin.
