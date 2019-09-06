Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Battle Ground, WA. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Unlv Dental School.
Dr. Jardine works at
Locations
Excel Dental1401 NW 1st St # 110, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 369-3930
Advanced Dental Specialists406 SE 131st Ave Ste 305, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 253-9792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid of Washington State
- MetLife
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Jardine for Two years and my experience during each visit has been outstanding. Not just from Dr. Jardine but the entire team at Excel Dental. He is very professional, truly listens to your concerns and cares. He has even stayed after hours to accommodate to my busy schedule and I really appreciate that. Also, Dr. Jardine has a great sense of humor, I know that’s not the most important thing you look for in a doctor but it makes the visit fun. Thank you Dr. Jardine for not letting me teeth fall out and keeping them healthy!
About Dr. Ellis Jardine, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922205715
Education & Certifications
- Lsu School Of Dentistry
- Unlv Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jardine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jardine accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jardine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.