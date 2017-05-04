Overview of Dr. Elmer Bickford, MD

Dr. Elmer Bickford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Bickford works at DeTar Medical Group in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.