Dr. Elmer Bickford, MD
Dr. Elmer Bickford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.
DeTar Medical Group110 Medical Dr Ste 104, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 485-0051
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bickford was my doctor in Victoria for many years and also did surgery on my neck. I have other family members that currently go to him as they still live in Victoria. He did an excellent job with my sinuses through medicine and nose sprays. My surgery was for a possible cancer tumor that turned out to be a rather large lymph node that was compacted - submandibular.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bickford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickford has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bickford speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickford.
