Dr. Elsie Roca-Piccini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Group At Somerset1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 825-7471
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Rocca Pichinni has been our daughter’s Pediatrician for 13 years, since her birth. She consistently demonstrates a calm disposition, attentive and always able to calm the most agitated child. I’m so honest when I state that I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Pichinni and her staff.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Roca-Piccini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roca-Piccini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roca-Piccini.
