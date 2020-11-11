Dr. Elson So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elson So, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elson So, MD
Dr. Elson So, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. So works at
Dr. So's Office Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding and caring. Not arrogant despite his accomplishments. Takes complaints seriously even when they seem odd or inconsistent with the medicine.
About Dr. Elson So, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1417937814
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. So works at
