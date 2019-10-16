Dr. Elysa Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elysa Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elysa Shaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Shaw works at
Caring for Families PC13838 S 46th Pl Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 783-7000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform.
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Benefit Concepts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first became a have a patient of Dr. Shaw for about 7 years ago and appreciate how kind and honest she is with her care. She is very knowledgeable and I always feel like I am getting proper care when I see her. As it stands today, my entire family has transitioned over to seeing Dr. Shaw. Nothing but the highest regard for her.
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902921984
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Arizona
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.