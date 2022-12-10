See All General Dentists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Em Makhoul, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Em Makhoul, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Makhoul works at E.M.Makhoul, D.D.S./Family Dentistry & Orthodontics in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    E.M. Makhoul DDS
    27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 105, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-3724
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All-on-4™ Procedure
Arestin® Therapy
Bite Adjustment
BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Retainer Chevron Icon
ClearAligner™ Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Adjustment Chevron Icon
Dental Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Consultation Chevron Icon
Denture Impression Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Fastbraces Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Geneva 2000™ Dentures Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Consultation Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Impression Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
MAC Veneers™ Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Pulpotomy Chevron Icon
Removable Partial Dentures (RPD) Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snap-On-Smile® Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Preparation for Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Tooth Replant Chevron Icon
Tooth-Borne Denture Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Makhoul is an excellent dentist, very experienced and knows excactly what to do. I do not have fears of going to the dentist anymore, he has a wonderful calming attitude. The staff is great and friendly. I do recommend going to schedule your appointments at his dental office.
    About Dr. Em Makhoul, DDS

    Cosmetic Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851458293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

