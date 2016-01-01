See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Emad Haj Ali, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Emad Haj Ali, MD

Dr. Emad Haj Ali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Haj Ali works at ST ELIZABETHS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haj Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston Inc.
    736 Cambridge St # SMC8, Boston, MA 2135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Emad Haj Ali, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • English
  • Male
  • 1700340932
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

