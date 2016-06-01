Overview of Dr. Emanuel Martinez, MD

Dr. Emanuel Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.



Dr. Martinez works at Emanuel E Martinez MD PA in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.