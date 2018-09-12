Dr. Emilie Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emilie Cole, MD
Overview of Dr. Emilie Cole, MD
Dr. Emilie Cole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Med School.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Medical Practice5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 964-6300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
She is very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Emilie Cole, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457357931
Education & Certifications
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Med School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.