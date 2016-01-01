Dr. Rodriguez-Viera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emilio Rodriguez-Viera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emilio Rodriguez-Viera, MD
Dr. Emilio Rodriguez-Viera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, TN.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera's Office Locations
MRMG Primary Care and Rheumatology1114 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-9706
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emilio Rodriguez-Viera, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Viera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Viera speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Viera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Viera.
