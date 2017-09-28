See All Psychiatrists in Norwood, MA
Dr. Emily Brideau, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Norwood, MA
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Brideau, MD

Dr. Emily Brideau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brideau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    100 Morse St Ste 105, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emily Brideau, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205873825
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brideau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brideau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brideau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brideau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brideau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brideau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
