Dr. Brideau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Brideau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Brideau, MD
Dr. Emily Brideau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brideau's Office Locations
- 1 100 Morse St Ste 105, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brideau?
I have been a patient of Dr. Dean's for 10+ years. I highly recommend her, and have recommended her to family and friends because of her incredible intelligence and knowledge and her continuous dedication to making my life worthwhile.
About Dr. Emily Brideau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205873825
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brideau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brideau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brideau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brideau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brideau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brideau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.