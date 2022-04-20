Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyerkuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO
Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rowan University, School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Eyerkuss works at
Dr. Eyerkuss' Office Locations
Ocean Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates804 W Park Ave # B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (848) 288-2054
West Park Pediatrics LLC921 E County Line Rd Ste 2A, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 288-1758
West Park Pediatrics219 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (848) 288-2625
IMA Pediatrics3253 State Route 35 Ste 2, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (848) 288-2074
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emily is warm, welcoming, and so wonderful with my kids! She encourages us to ask questions and we never feel that we are being rushed in her office. She is so knowledgeable and always puts our minds at ease. We trust that our kids are in great hands with her! Highly recommend her and her team to all of our friends and family. The best doctor!
About Dr. Emily Eyerkuss, DO
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Rowan University, School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eyerkuss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eyerkuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eyerkuss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eyerkuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyerkuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyerkuss.
