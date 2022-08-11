Overview

Dr. Emily Finney, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.



Dr. Finney works at Creative Smiles Dental Care Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.