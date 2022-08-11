Dr. Emily Finney, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Finney, DMD
Dr. Emily Finney, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Creative Smiles Dental Care2950 S Rutherford Blvd Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 553-6858
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Finney is really amazing. She is very knowledgeable and nice. Very down to earth. She does great work with the help of her staff. I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a new dentist.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Finney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finney accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Finney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Finney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Finney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.