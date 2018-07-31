Overview

Dr. Emily Jungheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jungheim works at Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.