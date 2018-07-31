Dr. Emily Jungheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jungheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Jungheim, MD
Dr. Emily Jungheim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7269
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 535-8700
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
She is amazing! I came to her after trying to get pregnant for years. She removed a small uterine fibroid and I took clomid. I got pregnant in a couple months. She has a very positive and fun personality.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1073530572
- Washington University/B-Jh/Slch Consortium
- Duke University Hosps
- Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Jungheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jungheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jungheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jungheim works at
Dr. Jungheim speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jungheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jungheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jungheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jungheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.