Dr. Langan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Langan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Langan, MD
Dr. Emily Langan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Langan works at
Dr. Langan's Office Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-5294Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suny Upstate90 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Langan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649414319
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langan works at
