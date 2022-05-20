Dr. Nolfo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emily Nolfo, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Nolfo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Dr. Nolfo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Guilford, Conneticut5 Durham Rd Ste C2, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 488-4334
-
2
Stony Creek Internal Medicine14 Business Park Dr Ste 7, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolfo?
Dr. Nolfo, Francine, Lauren and Pam are phenomenal! I have been with this office for over 22yrs. With Healthcare being so chaotic right now, I don't know how they do it! A busy office and yet the care and consistency remains the same. If, I was able to clone them all I would, but because I can't I refer Dr. Nolfo, Francine, Lauren and Pam every chance I get. If you are looking for a phenomenal team and great care, Dr. Nolfo and her staff need to hear from you. I guarantee once you go here, you will never go anywhere else. If, not for Dr. Nolfo and her staff I wouldn't be here today. I have missed important appointments that were essential to my health and if not for this office and their constant reminders regarding my health I would have kept missing my appointments and my illness would have progressed. Kudos to all of you!
About Dr. Emily Nolfo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1417971920
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp-U Conn
- St Francis Hosp-U Conn
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolfo works at
Dr. Nolfo speaks French and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolfo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolfo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolfo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolfo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.