Dr. Tomaselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO
Overview of Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO
Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Tomaselli's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 949-2600Thursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Grandville4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 949-2600
Walker3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (616) 949-2600
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 949-2600
Holland3235 N Wellness Dr Ste 210, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 949-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exam. I really appreciated that she was able to accommodate me on short notice. Very professional friendly staff. I felt that everyone listened to my concerns. Thank you.
About Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1790167039
Dr. Tomaselli accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaselli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaselli.
