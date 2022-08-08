Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Onwutuebe, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Onwutuebe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Onwutuebe works at Nevada Hospitalist Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.