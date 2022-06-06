Overview of Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD

Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Stazzone works at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.