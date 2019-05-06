Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eren Kurtay-Sozmen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eren Kurtay-Sozmen, MD
Dr. Eren Kurtay-Sozmen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen works at
Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen's Office Locations
1
Eren Kurtay-sozmen MD7b Taggart Dr, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 883-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurtay is wonderful! She takes the time to really know you. She is genuine in the caring of her patients. I am so lucky to have found her. She is easy to talk to and just and overall comfortable person to sit down with and explain your personal difficulites to someone who really cares!!!!
About Dr. Eren Kurtay-Sozmen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1386614840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtay-Sozmen, there are benefits to both methods.