Dr. Eric Baum, MD is a Dermatologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Baum works at The Dermatology Center in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.