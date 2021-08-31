Overview

Dr. Eric Becker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Springhill Primary Care in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.