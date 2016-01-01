Dr. Eric Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chan, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Chan, MD
Dr. Eric Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irvington, NJ.
Dr. Chan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
Essex Hudson Urology50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 520-7493Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 520-7522
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
About Dr. Eric Chan, MD
- Urology
- English, Cantonese
- 1336539048
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.