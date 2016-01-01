See All Urologists in Irvington, NJ
Dr. Eric Chan, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Irvington, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Chan, MD

Dr. Eric Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. 

Dr. Chan works at Essex Hudson Urology in Irvington, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Hudson Urology
    50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7493
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Essex Hudson Urology
    217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Incontinence
Genitourinary Cancers
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Incontinence
Genitourinary Cancers

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon

About Dr. Eric Chan, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese
NPI Number
  • 1336539048
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

