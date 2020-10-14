Overview

Dr. Eric Dozois, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Dozois works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), Sphincterotomy and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.