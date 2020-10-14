See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Eric Dozois, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Dozois, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Dozois, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Dozois works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), Sphincterotomy and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Sphincterotomy
Colectomy
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Sphincterotomy
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dozois?

    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr Dozois is a really talented surgeon. I did not realize how much the skill of the surgeon plays into the accurate diagnosis of cancer and recovery. He was thorough with me - and I was a complicated case. Overall the team was prepared for icu post open surgery but they managed me so well that I came out of intubation with no complications, out of hospital in 3 days, and fully recovered in 6 weeks with minimal scarring. He retrieved 56 lymph nodes (not just 10 or 12 like I read about on the forums) and when I got my diagnosis of how many tested positive, I was more confident in the diagnosis. His nurse, Jenny, is also great.
    — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Dozois, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Dozois, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dozois to family and friends

    Dr. Dozois' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dozois

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Dozois, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Dozois, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518930262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Dozois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dozois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dozois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dozois works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Dozois’s profile.

    Dr. Dozois has seen patients for Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), Sphincterotomy and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.