Dr. Eric Eifler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Eifler works at AZ Orthopedic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.