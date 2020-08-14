Overview of Dr. Eric Eisner, MD

Dr. Eric Eisner, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Eisner works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Wellington, FL, Coral Springs, FL, Boca Raton, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.