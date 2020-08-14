Dr. Eric Eisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Eisner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Eisner, MD
Dr. Eric Eisner, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Eisner's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 820-6911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 820-6920
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (954) 820-6897Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 820-6898
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 820-6914Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 820-6922Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Somehow I messed up the appointment location, but the clinic was very accommodating, when they really didn't have to be, since the error was most likely mine. Anyway, I guess it was a lucky mistake. We REALLY liked Dr. Eisner. He listened, understands the life of a child athlete, and for the first time, my child was treated like an athlete, rather than a child who pursues regular activities. His treatment plan is conservative, which I think is important, and my daughter liked him. That's huge, because it means she's more likely to listen and to relate to what she's saying. All in all, Dr. Eisner and his team knoocked it out of the park.
About Dr. Eric Eisner, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437360906
Education & Certifications
- Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, Ca|University of Bern
- UT Southwestern
- UT Southwestern
- University Of California, Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
