Dr. Eric Fier, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Fier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Fier works at Eric Fier MD in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Fier MD
    621 North Ave NE Ste E100, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 825-2875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Eric Fier, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1356402564
Education & Certifications

  • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
  • Montifiore Med Ctr
  • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

