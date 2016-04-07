Dr. Eric Flug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Flug, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Flug, MD
Dr. Eric Flug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Glennon Meml Hosp Chldn
Dr. Flug's Office Locations
Sunset Hills Pediatrics3555 Sunset Office Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-3324
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 children have gone to Dr. Flug for the past 20 years. He listens carefully both to them and to me. I have complete confidence in him. We have had many different issues arise over the years from simple things like ear infections, strep throat and acne to more worrisome things like seizures. Dr. Flug never rushes to a decision. He listens carefully and talks through the possibilities. This helps me to understand the situation so that I feel confident in whatever course of action we take.
About Dr. Eric Flug, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Glennon Meml Hosp Chldn
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flug accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flug. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.