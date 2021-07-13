Overview

Dr. Eric Gerstenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center



Dr. Gerstenfeld works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.