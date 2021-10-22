See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Eric Gressen, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Eric Gressen, MD

Dr. Eric Gressen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Gressen works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gressen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr Gressen always makes you feel very comfortable and usually makes you smile at some point of your visit with him. He always takes the time to listen to you and clearly answers all of you questions. And speaking from experience he also stepped in and helped with a medical issue on two different occasions when we couldn’t get in touch with the oncologist. Both of these times happen to be very early in the morning and he answered the calls within two minutes. That’s what you call dedication. I actually miss our appointments with him. His nurses are friendly and very thoughtful and go out of their way to help in any way they can.
    Barb — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Gressen, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144242660
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Christiana Care Health Services
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Muhlenberg College
    • Radiation Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Nazareth Hospital
    • Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Gressen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gressen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gressen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gressen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gressen works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gressen’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gressen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gressen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gressen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gressen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

