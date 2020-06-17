Dr. Eric Hall, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hall, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Hall, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crossville, TN.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2854 N Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (844) 226-5748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr Hall was great and his staff was great. After he left the Affordable Denture of Denton office it two months to get an appointment for my final denture. The staff did not seem to want to take care of the patients from before the new doctor took over. Although my payment was made to Affordable Denture, however my experience with Dr Hall was good.
About Dr. Eric Hall, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043522675
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.