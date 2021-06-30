Dr. Eric Helm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Helm, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Helm, MD
Dr. Eric Helm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Helm's Office Locations
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Dept of Mfs3471 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very skilled compassionate pain med doc for my mom.
About Dr. Eric Helm, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1205090818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helm accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helm has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Helm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.