Overview of Dr. Eric Kirker, MD

Dr. Eric Kirker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kirker works at Providence Heart Clinic, Vascular Surgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.