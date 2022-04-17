Overview of Dr. Eric Kline, MD

Dr. Eric Kline, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kline works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Battle Ground, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.