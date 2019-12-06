Dr. Eric Leder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Leder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Leder, MD
Dr. Eric Leder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Leder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leder's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine730 W Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 963-0149Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0150MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leder?
I made an appt for Dr. Leder whose been my doctor for almost 20 years. I received several texts to confirm my appointment, which I did. Yet, when I arrived, I was pulled in a room by Lauren Cook, Clinical Manager and told I wouldn't be seen because of non payment after driving 25 miles in snow. In fact, Rocky Mountain Family Practice had NOT submitted a bill to my insurance. After almost 30 minute condescending chastising conversation about paying out of pocket, I left word for Dr. Leder to call me. An assumption was made that I couldn't afford out of pocket (not the case) as she is speaking negative on the phone. I would definitely refer Dr. Leder to anyone, but since he's been a part of this organization, service is POOR and NOT what I'm use to with him as my physician. I DO NOT recommend the Englewood office at all. I should not have been treated this way & insurance verification is their job prior to appt. Ms. Cook has bad manners and needs diversity training.
About Dr. Eric Leder, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134160898
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- U Tex|University Tex
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leder works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.