Overview

Dr. Eric Lederman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lederman works at Suburban Surgical Associates Inc. in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.