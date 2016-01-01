Dr. Eric Luk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Luk, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Luk, MD
Dr. Eric Luk, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Luk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Luk's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luk?
About Dr. Eric Luk, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1992125934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luk works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luk. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.