Overview of Dr. Eric McGill, MD

Dr. Eric McGill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGill works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.