Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Turlock, CA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan's Office Locations
Renewal Medical Clinic1069 E Hawkeye Ave Ste C, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 272-7442Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
everyone was helpful and kind ,talking to the docter left me feeling very confident ..his answers were clear and real .i went home and did my own reasearch, and relized this guy knows what hes talking about..wayyy more then what i can reasearch ..
About Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1831189307
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hosps
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
