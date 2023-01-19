Overview of Dr. Eric McMillan, MD

Dr. Eric McMillan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Turlock, CA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Research Of Virginia



Dr. McMillan works at McMillan Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics, PC in Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.