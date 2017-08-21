Overview of Dr. Eric Schreier, DO

Dr. Eric Schreier, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Schreier works at Hoosier Physical Therapy LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.