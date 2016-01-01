Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Worcester Va Clinic605 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 856-0104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316046139
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
