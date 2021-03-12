Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sickinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO
Overview of Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO
Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. Sickinger's Office Locations
Advanced Center for Sports & Musculoskeletal Medicine Inc.41990 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 568-9300
San Clemente Diagnostic Medical Clinic665 Camino de los Mares Ste 305, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 388-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
10 stars plus !!! First his staff was very helpful and patient when I first called to ask if the Dr does a prp procedure, take insurance, get an appointment etcetc. Got in within a week. The office first smoothly and nicely helped me with paperwork, took me on time and the Dr arrived on time too! He listened, explained options, had a nice smile and calming demeanor. My fears are about gone. Was able to work out a payment plan too for what's not covered. Easy parking, clean nice office and great staff! My lucky day to have found this Dr !!
About Dr. Eric Sickinger, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
Dr. Sickinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sickinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sickinger.
