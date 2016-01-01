Dr. Eric Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Eric Smith, DO
Dr. Eric Smith, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, KY.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Bluegrass1138 Lexington Rd Ste 140, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 867-7969
- 2 1002 Lexington Rd Ste 25, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 570-3727
Hospital Affiliations
- Georgetown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Eric Smith, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
