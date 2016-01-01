Overview of Dr. Eric Spears, DO

Dr. Eric Spears, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Spears works at Prevea Hamilton Health Center in Eau Claire, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.