Dr. Eric Strauss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Strauss, MD
Dr. Eric Strauss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strauss is a surgeon possessing skill, good judgement, a positive manor and has a great team. When diagnosing my torn meniscus, he listened to me and showed me what he saw on my knee MRI. He answered my questions, plus was frank and to the point about my options. I felt confident in my decision to move forward with surgery, and surgery worked out well for me. Day after surgery there was pain, but that inside core pain in my knee (I had for 3 months ) was no longer there, gone. At this writing I am 4 weeks recovering, my leg muscles are still weak / sore, but my whole leg is getting stronger everyday.
About Dr. Eric Strauss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
