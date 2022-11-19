See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Eric Surrey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Surrey, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Surrey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)|University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Dr. Surrey works at Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine
    10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Egg Freezing
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Egg Freezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Surgery Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Surrey?

    Nov 19, 2022
    I highly recommend CCRM Lonetree and Dr. Surrey for your fertility journey. We traveled from Florida and both the time and money spent were so well worth it. We have two beautiful daughters we owe to the caring expertise of Dr. Surrey and his team.
    Kristin K. — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Surrey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Surrey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Surrey to family and friends

    Dr. Surrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Surrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Surrey, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Surrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295745925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)|University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Los Angeles)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Los Angeles)
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Surrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surrey works at Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Surrey’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Surrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Surrey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.